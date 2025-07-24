Cost of SoE: Experts, chamber on the economics of crime

Officers drive through San Pablo Trace in Valencia where kidnap victims were held on July 23. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

The state of emergency (SoE), while used as a tool to combat gang violence, global crises and threats to national security, has an inevitable effect on business.

Economist and Senator Marlene Attzs highlighted the disruptions to the flow of customer movement, length of business hours and pace at which sectors like transport and retail operate.

In cases where an SoE comes with a curfew, the impact is multiplied. This was seen in 2021, where restrictions on movement, which came amid a pandemic, brought some businesses to a halt.

And even without that measure, economist Indera Sagewan-Alli said the natural instinct of citizens to move more cautiously can have a similar impact, especially on businesses that operate for extended hours.

Despite no curfew being announced when the SoE on December 30 2024, was declared, the Central Statistical Office (CSO) still noted a 21 per cent decrease in sales in the first quarter of 2025.

Volume of sales also dropped by 21.3 per cent owing to reduction in sales for clothing, appliances, furniture and motor vehicles according to the CSO's Retail Sales Index.

Attz said the impact is not only seen in the dollars and cents but also on investor confidence and the appeal of TT’s market.

"Since the SoE was declared, a few foreign embassies have issued warnings to their citizens. That may seem routine, but it affects how the international community views TT and that perception matters. It can make investors and tourists hesitant and that impacts our economy."

On July 18, the US embassy issued a travel warning as the most recent SoE was declared.

The advisory said US government officials are prohibited from travelling to areas like Laventille, Charlotte Street, Beetham, Sea Lots and Cocorite.

It also instructed the avoidance of beaches after dark.

A similar advisory was issued by the British High Commission on travel to TT.

"The government and police have said the threat is specific and based on intelligence, not a general threat to the public.

"Still, for the average person or business owner, any announcement of an SoE may cause some anxiety. People may adjust their spending or movements and overall confidence takes a hit.

"So yes, there’s a cost to having an SoE," Attz said.

But noting crime’s consistent erosion of the economy, she said there is also a cost to not acting.

Chairman of the Confederation of Regional Business Chambers Vivek Charran echoed the sentiments, noting the effects on investor confidence and business expansion.

"When we see some of the criminal acts that have happened, even recently with people being gunned down in the airport, robbed on the streets, in taxis, it’s a deterrent."

He said some of the criminality stems from issues within the prison system.

"When someone goes through the justice system and is sentenced to a term in jail that is not only supposed to remove them from the street but also remove the threat, but that’s not what’s happening. That is something that needs to be dealt with.

"From within jail, a lot of criminal activity is being planned like assassinations, gang reprisals, extortion. They’re also fostering criminals in the jail and corruption among bad actors in the prison service so they can get access to contraband and cell phones."

The TT Manufacturers’ Association (TTMA) also called for an adjustment to the justice system as it noted fear of crime did have some effect on the attendance of the 2025 Trade and Investment Convention, which was held from July 17-19 at the Centre of Excellence, Macoya.

Noting that some people did not attend the Trade and Investment Convention 2025 due to fears about crime, TTMA also called for an adjustment to the justice system.

"There needs to be improvement in detection, but just as importantly, at the justice level.

"We need to have those charged, be convicted and or released, if need be, in the shortest possible time.

"All people and entities who are responsible for the justice system, from arresting, charging and convicting must be revisited to allow for optimal efficiencies so that our prison system will not be a revolving door, while at the same time ensuring that those who commit the crime, do the time.

"The laws of the land must be respected and carried out without fear and or favour," TTMA told Business Day on July 23.

Charran said the rescuing of kidnapped businesswoman Anesha Narine-Boodhoo brings hope as the kidnapping of people within the business community persists.

"The police were able to deal with it in a very rapid manner and if more things like that happen going forward. I think kidnapping and abduction will be less likely to happen if criminals know they will be found and brought to justice."

Similar sentiments were echoed by president of the Tunapuna Chamber of Commerce Ramon Gregorio.

Gregorio said increased police presence in the area has brought more comfort to businesses and customers in the community.

"We’re hoping that the government of the day maintains that and uses strategic policing and strategic national security measures to weed out the elements that cause the need for an SoE."

Welcoming the SoE, president of the San Fernando Chamber of Commerce Kiran Singh said the business community is awaiting the positive results it can bring.

"Business owners feel that they are considered easy targets by the criminals.

"Statistics show an unfortunate upward attack on business, but the SoE can reverse the crime that we are currently experiencing.

"I am of the firm belief that conspiracy to destabilise our country has been with us for many years, and I'm happy the government has taken it with the seriousness it deserves."

Attzs said the SoE’s effectiveness remains to be seen as the public awaits a resolution to the long-standing crime issue.

"The real question people are asking is, will this SoE actually change anything? Will it make us safer? Will it help reduce the crime that’s weighing down both our society and our economy?

"At the end of the day, the public just wants results. We all want to feel safe, to see our economy recover and to believe that there’s a plan to fix the problem.

"My view is that it ultimately comes down to a cost-benefit analysis. Will the social and economic cost of implementing the SoE be justified by the social and economic benefits to the country evidenced by reduced crime and restored public confidence?

"With a new government in place, only time will tell whether this SoE delivers meaningful and lasting change."