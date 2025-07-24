Bandits rob paralysed woman's home

POLICE are searching for a group of men who broke into a paralysed woman’s home in Sangre Grande and stole thousands of dollars’ worth of items including clothes and shoes.

The victim, 66, was at home on July 21 with her 30-year-old son.

At around 10.45 pm, her son locked all the doors and windows and left the victim and his father at home.

Sometime around 12.10 am, the paralysed woman called her son and told him men had broken into their home.

When he returned, he saw the living room and his bedroom ransacked.

He checked and realised the bandits stole clothes, a pair of sneakers, and an Xbox gaming console.

Police reviewed CCTV footage was saw eight men wearing hoodies and their faces covered, one armed with a gun, entering the house.

Officers canvassed the area searching for any of the missing items but found none.

PC Budhooram has been assigned to investigate the case.

Meanwhile, later that day, a couple was robbed while standing on the Cocorite walkover.

The 27-year-old man and his fiancée were on the Cocorite Walkover around 8.25 pm when they were accosted by two men.

One of the suspects wore a mask while the other had a gun but no mask.

The bandit with the gun pointed it at the couple while his accomplice held the victim in a headlock.

They stole a gold chain with a pendant and a gold Cartier nail bracelet.

The bandits also escaped with the man’s Samsung Galaxy S10 cellphone valued $2,500, and his wallet with his bank cards and ID.

PC Charles of the St James Police Station is continuing investigations.