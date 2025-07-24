ALM Insurance cops Small Agency of the Year award

Dyan Loutan Ali, manager, Guardian General, left, presents the Small Agency of the Year award to Alimuddin Mohammed, centre, with Adam Mohammed standing proudly by his side. Photo courtesy ALM Insurance -

ALM Insurance Services Ltd is celebrating its 40th anniversary as a trusted agent for Guardian General Insurance Ltd (formerly NEMWIL).

In a milestone achievement, the agency has been awarded Small Agency of the Year 2024, marking its fourth win in this category.

In a release, ALM welcomed the award, saying it had previously captured the title in 2017, 2020 and 2022.

Founded in 1985 by visionary entrepreneur Alimuddin (Aleem) Mohammed, ALM Insurance has built a legacy of service, integrity and commitment to its clients.

"For four decades, ALM has stood as a pillar in the general insurance industry, delivering personalised service and reliable coverage to its loyal clients across TT," the release said.

The agency now operates under the leadership of Mohammed's son, Adam Mohammed, who serves as director and leads the agency into its next chapter of growth and innovation.

The agency attributes its success to the unwavering support of its clients and partners and remains dedicated to exceeding expectations for many years to come.

"We are honoured by this recognition and grateful to our clients who have stood by us throughout this journey," said Adam Mohammed. "This award is a reflection of the hard work, vision and legacy started by my father – and one we proudly carry forward."