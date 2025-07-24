Addressing Point Lisas CES delays

Custons and Excise officials inspect the portable container scanner at the Port of Point Lisas. - File photo by Lincoln Holder

THE EDITOR: The operational issues at the Customs Examination Station (CES) at Point Lisas are causing significant delays and frustrations for importers and the broader supply chain.

Due to unsanitary conditions, the station remains non-operational, forcing containers to be examined off-site at alternative premises. This shift increases logistical complexity, as customs officers scheduled for day shifts (8 am to 4 pm) now face limited availability and capacity constraints.

Importers dock shipments at Port of Spain, but since the examination process must take place in San Fernando, they are forced to lodge documents there and wait for processing. This often involves multiple trips – sometimes three or more – by customs clerks to clear a single shipment, compounding delays.

After screening and processing, shipments are placed in an out dip, and further appointments for examination at the designated premises are required, with limited officer availability adding to the backlog.

These delays result in importers incurring additional costs, such as paying overtime for after-hours document inspections, and port demurrage fees due to prolonged waiting times. The port authorities do not bear responsibility for the delays, which further exacerbates the financial burden on importers.

Addressing these systemic issues requires urgent sanitation upgrades, staffing adjustments, and process streamlining. Effective management and increased resource allocation are essential to reduce delays, lower costs, and restore efficiency to the customs clearance system – ultimately protecting the interests of importers and the broader economy.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail