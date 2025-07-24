A tale of two hills

Rafael Pratap and his family in the Blue Mountains -

RAFAEL BENZION PARTAP

I had the chance to hike both recently – Chancellor Hill on May 28 and the Blue Mountains on June 6 – with my family.

It was an unforgettable experience and I’m excited to share what I learned and saw along the way!

Are these hills related?

In a way, yes! Both hills were formed deep under the ocean, where rocks were buried and transformed by heat and pressure into metamorphic rocks.

They’re also both full of life – plants, animals and cool geological features. But they’re not exactly twins.

For starters, the Blue Mountains are way taller, about 2,256 metres, compared to Chancellor Hill’s 183 metres.

Also, the types of metamorphic rocks are different. The Blue Mountains have blueschist, which gets its bluish tint from a mineral called glaucophane.

Chancellor Hill has green schist, coloured by tiny chlorite minerals.

What’s in a name?

The names of these hills have interesting origins.

Chancellor Hill was named after the wife of John Chancellor, a former governor of TT.

The Blue Mountains, on the other hand, are named after the bluish rocks – blueschist, limestone and shale – that make up the mountain range.

Fun fact: A Caribbean geologist named Dr Grenville Draper studied the Blue Mountains while at Cambridge University.

The geology behind the beauty

Chancellor Hill was formed during the Lower Cretaceous period (about 140 to 100 million years ago).

Its rocks started as sedimentary layers of sandstone, shale and limestone, which were later buried and changed into metamorphic rocks. Because of the intense pressure, the rocks folded instead of breaking. You can spot the different types of folds like isoclinal, recumbent and open folds along the trail.

Looking closely and you might also see:

· Pyrite crystals (aka fool’s gold and look like small square crystals)

· Quartz veins (white lines in the rock)

· Grottos (small hollows and cavities in the cliffs)

Even though these rocks are metamorphic, some still have porosity, meaning they can absorb water.

You can test this by pouring water on them and seeing if it soaks in.

The Blue Mountains were also formed during the Lower Cretaceous and were originally deposited west of their current position.

Unlike Chancellor Hill, their origin story is a bit more dramatic and can be explained in four key phases.

Here’s a quick breakdown of how they came to be:

1. Volcanic island arc formation – repeated volcanic eruptions, and the buildup of lava flows and volcanic debris.

2. Tectonic uplift and erosion – rocks were pushed up and worn down which led to the accumulation of carbonate deposits, volcaniclastics and sedimentary rocks.

3. Plate extension – tectonic plates pulled apart, shifting the rocks eastward.

4. Final uplift – the mountains rose up to their current height some two kilometres high.

Nature on the trails

Both hikes are full of amazing plants and animals.

In the Blue Mountains, what you see depends on how high you are.

Lower down, the forest is dense with flowers and birds like:

· Red-billed streamertail hummingbird (Jamaica’s national bird)

· Jamaican Tody

· Bananaquit (aka sugarbird)

Higher up, the forest turns into elfin woodland – a misty, mossy place with short trees, ferns, daisies (pink and white) and lichens. It feels like something out of a fantasy movie.

Chancellor Hill is different but just as beautiful. It’s covered in wildflowers like the lantana, which attracts the tiny Tufted Coquette hummingbird.

You’ll also see tall bamboo and might hear the squawk of orange-winged parrots in the treetops.

Climbing the Blue Mountains

We started our hike in the dark, guided by stars and the lights of the capital city, Kingston.

Our first big challenge was Jacob’s Ladder – a steep, mile-long climb that we tackled at 2.30 am.

It was tough, but we took breaks every 20 minutes and used walking sticks our guide made for us.

Along the way, we saw a mountain snail, steep drop-offs and eventually reached a ranger station where we took a quick pit-stop and refilled our water.

As we climbed higher, the air got colder and the trail rockier. It was so cold we could see condensation from our breath against the light of our headlamps.

We saw red tubular flowers, probably food for the streamertail hummingbirds, and later, white daisies and moss-covered trees.

At the top, the forest turned into elfin woodland. It looked prehistoric and mysterious.

Then we saw the sign: Welcome to Blue Mountain Peak, and a small tower and monument, revealing we had made it to the top. We made it!

We walked to a spot called "the cliff," and as the mist cleared and the sun began to rise, we saw something magical – clouds below us like a puffy blanket and the sun rising above them. It felt like we were in heaven.

On the way down, we spotted more birds, including nightingales, turkey vultures (locally known as the John Crow), streamertail hummingbirds and the Jamaican Tody.

We passed coffee trees growing on steep slopes and wondered how farmers managed to harvest them while avoiding the dangers of working on such steep inclines.

Back at the bottom of the trail, the adults celebrated with a cup of real Jamaican coffee brewed in an authentic Jamaican coffee pot.

We were tired, but proud – we had climbed the Blue Mountains.

Why hiking matters

Hiking trails like these aren’t just fun – they’re full of potential.

They can bring eco-tourism, geo-tourism, and local jobs to the Caribbean.

But we need to protect these places as they are our national treasures.

That means:

· Keeping trails safe and clean

· Conserving plants and animals

· Building eco-friendly homes and lodges

Even a scraggly bush might hold rare minerals, healing plants or be home to tiny creatures.

TT has so much to offer – mud volcanoes, waterfalls, coral reefs, rainforests, mangroves, nature centres, the pitch lake and much more.

We should share these treasures with the world.

Plus, walking is good for us. It helps us stay healthy, reduces stress and could even lower national healthcare costs.

Let’s use what nature gave us – our islands’ geology – to build a better, healthier future.

Rafael Benzion Partap is a 12-year-old nature enthusiast, who loves animals, geology, hiking and creating habitats for animals.

Partap successfully completed his SEA examinations and is set to begin his secondary school journey in September.

This column was submitted the Geological Society of TT.