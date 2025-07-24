4 workers in hospital after fire at Ramco, San Fernando

Fire, police, ambulance and T&TEC personnel, vehicles and equipment respond to a fire at the Ramco Gas Company's compound at Stafik Drive, Union Hall, San Fernando on July 23. The fire was reportedly caused by the explosion of a fuel tank. - Photo by Innis Francis

THREE male workers have been left in critical condition after a fire at the Ramco compound in San Fernando, which involved the explosion of a fuel tank on the evening of July 24.

Those workers, along with one other, have been transported to the San Fernando General Hospital.

A senior fire official said the fire, which started around 7 pm on July 24, was brought under control and officers from the southern headquarters were on the scene, evaluating the damage and the cause.

Energy and Energy Industries Minister Dr Roodal Moonilal also visited the scene and was briefed by officers. He said the fire erupted in a particular area in the compound and was confined.

"We are monitoring that in collaboration with the health authorities...we expect that they will get the best medical help that is needed at this time," Moonilal said.

"The injured men and their families are of deep concern to us and they're in our prayers for a speedy recovery from this tragic incident.

"As the public may know, Ramco Industries is a significant supplier of LPG in the market in TT, and from the ministry's standpoint, we also have a concern with that matter. But our overriding concern is with the employees."

Moonilal also commended the work of the fire officers on the scene.