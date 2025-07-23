West Indies fall in second T20 against Australia in Andre Russell's final game

Andre Russell. - Photo courtesy CWI Media

WEST INDIES could not give T20 legend Andre Russell a winning send off as the regional team lost the second match of the five-match series against Australia at Sabina Park in Kingston, Jamaica, on July 22.

Russell, 37, was playing in his final T20 international match. Many sporting and musicial icons were in attendance including Olympic sprint great Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce and Stephen "Cat" Coore of reggae band Third World.

Russell showed what has made him one of the most destructive batsmen in T20 cricket, hitting 36 off 15 balls with two fours and four sixes. Despite Russell's cameo, West Indies could only muster 172/8 in 20 overs.

Earlier, opener Brandon King got the Windies to 63 without loss, but the loss of quick wickets reduced the home team to 98/5 after 13.5 overs. Russell and Gudakesh Motie (18 not out) then provided some fireworks in the closing overs.

Leg spinner Adam Zampa was the pick of the bowlers with 3/29 in four overs.

In response, Australia were reduced to 42/2 in 5.3 overs. However, the West Indies then put down a few catches which kept Australia in control of the contest.

Cameron Green and Josh Inglis put on an unbroken stand of 131 for the third wicket as Australia closed on 173/2 in 15.2 overs. Inglis cracked 78 not out off 33 balls with seven fours and five sixes and Green slammed an unbeaten 56 off 32 with three fours and four sixes.

Australia lead the series 2-0.

Summarised scores:

WEST INDIES 172/8 (20 overs) (Brandon King 51, Andre Russell 36; Adam Zampa 3/29, Glenn Maxwell 2/15, Nathan Ellis 2/34) vs AUSTRALIA 173/2 (15.2 overs) (Josh Inglis 78 not out, Cameron Green 56 not out). Australia won by eight wickets.