West Indian batters are cowards

Kraigg Brathwaite in action. - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: No, West Indies cricket is not dead. It was inevitable that the blows would be heavy on coach Daren Sammy, following the captaincy shake-up, if the team did not put up a good showing against Australia.

I suggest that Cricket West Indies (CWI) hire sports psychologists to gain insight into the minds of the players.

In retrospect, the West Indies had a more potent bowling attack than Australia. The WI tailenders mostly matched or outscored the top order, and they were also better in the field. Big-up to Anderson Phillip, that was an incredible catch in Jamaica.

The issue with the batters isn't talent or technique; it's their mentality. They are cowards. Curtly Ambrose would tell you he is ashamed to see WI batters running from fast bowling.

We don't exhibit this kind of cowardice when we play England; we turn up. Maybe it's because of our colonial history that we have no fear factor against England. When we beat Australia in Australia last year to draw the series, it came after a remark from Rodney Hogg, in which he called the WI cricketers pathetic and hopeless, and that seemed to wake them up.

Our opponents play on the same fast-bowling-friendly tracks against our bowling attack, which is on par with Australia's.

In all three Test matches, Fazeer Mohammed rightfully said that every session was 45-55 in favour of Australia, but in the final innings chasing 226, we capitulated, with one day remaining. Anything close to 300, and WI batters will mess their pants. They look at the scoreboard and write themselves off.

Viv Richards didn't care who you were, he was going to take you on. Look at Shamar Joseph's performance. He wasn't a coward, he took them on.

I had nominated Alzarri Joseph as Test captain because he is a competitor. Roston Chase is too soft, Kraigg Brathwaite was too soft. Sammy will be under more pressure to deliver the T20 series because of the same shortcomings. Otherwise, CWI president Kishore Shallow ought to have a better excuse.

KENDELL KARAN

Chaguanas