Voice-note threat triggers search at Arouca prison, phones seized

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro. - File photo

THE threatening voice recording against law enforcement officers, believed to have originated from an inmate, prompted a late-night prison raid on July 22, during which officers seized several contraband items, including cellphones.

According to a police statement on July 23, the targeted raid took place at the Maximum Security Prison (MSP) in Arouca between 7 pm and 11 pm.

Officers searched several cells where they found mobile devices and accessories, cigarette packages and quantities of marijuana.

They also found and seized several handwritten notes, which are now being analysed.

The statement said the operation was launched in response to the voice note circulating on social media, threatening the lives of senior law enforcement officials.

Apart from the items seized, the officers also uncovered key intelligence related to the threats.

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro and Commissioner of Prisons Carlos Corraspe led the operation, which DCP Intelligence and Investigations, Suzette Martin, and assistant commissioner of prisons, Lee Davis, co-ordinated.

The multi-agency initiative, comprising officers of the Northern Division CID, the North Central Division Task Force (Area East), a specialist unit, CSIs and personnel from the DCP's office.

The statement said the operation was done to mitigate risk and disrupt any internal communications that may be linked to the external threats.

According to the top cop, the operation reflects the continued vigilance of the police service and its partnership with the Prisons Service in upholding institutional security and responding decisively to emerging threats.

He is quoted as saying, "It also underscores an unwavering commitment to safeguarding law enforcement personnel and fortifying the country's correctional infrastructure against illicit activity."

The disturbing voice note began circulating on social media earlier on July 22. The recording is one minute and 55 seconds long, and other male voices can be heard in the background.

In the message, the speaker refers to a fellow prisoner who had appeared in court earlier that day. He claims a message was sent for inmates to "purge the place" and "put it on them," phrases believed to be coded threats against law enforcement officers.

The speaker also mentioned contacting people known as "Buckman," "John Wick," and "Fish" to assist with organising, and made threats toward an officer in a "khaki suit," saying they intended to "stamp that one."

He also spoke of targeting two officers in the south, saying he would "stamp" them as well.

Using explicit language, the man said he was arranging a rental vehicle to carry out the plans and would send out updates in parts due to poor cellphone service.

He referenced two other names, "Jack" and "Shortboss," claiming they would help "navigate to suit."

He added that plans were on hold because someone got "spooked" over a $100,000 matter, and that he was struggling with oppression and depression while in prison.

The SoE was declared on July 18, and several prisoners from MSP were transferred to an undisclosed location. They are believed to be part of an organised crime syndicate.

Guevarro had highlighted that based on intelligence received, inmates working with criminals outside the prison system were plotting murders, kidnappings and other crimes. Investigations are ongoing.