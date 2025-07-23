Trinidad and Tobago models shine at Paris couture fashion week

Annaya Baird - Photo courtesy Coco Velvet International Fashion Management

Tobago’s first female international model Annaya Baird, winner of Coco Velvet’s Top Model TT 2024, recently made her Paris Fashion Week debut for LA-based fashion brand Lever Couture. In February, Baird made her international runway debut at Milan Autumn/Winter 2025 Fashion Week for Florence-based clothing brand Ermanno Scervino after winning the contest at the Shaw Park Complex on March 3, 2024. She is now managed globally by Coco velvet International Model Management, ELSA Exclusive Look & Scouting Alliance USA, The Face Paris and Why Not Models Milan.

Naomi Chin Wing, Coco Velvet’s Top Model TT 2015 winner had her spotlight on the first of the three-day Paris Autumn/Winter 2025 Haute Couture Fashion Week when she walked for two noted French couturiers, Elie Saab and Ronald van der Kemp. Chin Wing was signed to a global modelling contract with IMG Model Management on January 16, 2016 on her 16th birthday after winning the national contest at Queen’s Hall in September 2015. Following her Paris Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2018 exclusive debut for Yves Saint Laurent in October 2017, the Providence Girls Catholic School graduate was featured in Vogue magazine and her career took off. Since her debut under the bright lights of the Eiffel Tower, she has worked for some of the planet’s most prestigious fashion and beauty brands including L’Oréal, Givenchy Beauty, Fenty, Chanel, YSL, Christian Dior, Giorgio Armani, D&G, Versace, Calvin Klein, Ralph Lauren and Burberry.

This year’s Top Model contest will be held at NAPA Port of Spain on September 5-6. Twenty male and 20 female aspiring international models will compete for ELSA management contracts. No prior modelling experience is required, as all semifinalists will be enrolled in the TT Youth Creative Arts Workshop for training. Candidates are required to submit a recent natural head shot and a full-length photo with their details to Coco Velvet International: WhatsApp: (868) 620-2316 or e-mail cocovelvetinternational@gmail.com

