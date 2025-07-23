Time to prepare for the inevitable

A heavily damaged building stands in a residential area after a direct missile strike, launched from Iran, in Beersheba, Israel. - AP Photo

THE EDITOR: The world witnessed the unprovoked attack on Iran – an act met with deafening silence from global powers. Few condemned it, and even fewer questioned the motives. Iran’s response in the 12-day war was equally swift and strategic, yet it barely registered the same level of outrage that would have accompanied similar actions by other nations.

At the heart of this conflict lies one issue: the nuclear question. The concern of Israel and the US over Iran’s nuclear capabilities is well known, yet the global community seems unwilling to probe the deeper fear that drives such obsession. Why does the possibility of another nation possessing nuclear arms unsettle world leaders so deeply? Is it about security – or the fear of losing monopoly and control?

Ironically, it is those who already possess these weapons who have shown the greatest disregard for humanity. From Hiroshima to Gaza, history bears witness. If nuclear capability is the danger, then logic would suggest we fear the US and Israel more than those striving to attain such power.

While many lack the courage to speak out, it is no longer enough to remain silent. Silence has never saved lives. However, if we are too fearful to resist, then let us prepare – seriously prepare – for what now seems inevitable. The rich and powerful have long built underground bunkers and reinforced safe rooms. Perhaps it is time ordinary citizens begin planning for nuclear fallout and environmental disaster.

Movies portraying airborne viruses, gas leaks, and chemical warfare are no longer fiction – they are warnings. The pandemic was a wake-up call; the wars unfolding now are the sirens. Whether by nuclear threat, engineered viruses, or biological warfare, humanity faces an unstable future.

It’s time to stop pretending the world will return to “normal.” Let us educate ourselves, secure our homes, and prepare our families – not just spiritually, but practically – for what lies ahead.

IMAM TAULIB

via e-mail