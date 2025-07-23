Suspect killed by police in Couva shootout

- File photo

A warrant execution ended in the death of a Couva man after he allegedly opened fire on officers on the night of July 22.

Police said officers of the Freeport Police Station and the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) were executing a warrant at the Annabele Street home of Kitwana Wilkinson between 10 pm and midnight, when he was injured during an exchange of gunfire. He died at the Couva Health Facility. A firearm was recovered at the scene.

Commissioner of Police Allister Guevarro said investigations were ongoing into the incident.

Newsday understands Wilkinson was taken into custody in March after police found an illegal firearm and ammunition during a search of his home. He was also a person of interest in investigations into several shootings and murders in the Central area.

Meanwhile, a woman was hospitalised in critical condition after being shot in her chest. Police said officers of the Couva CID and CDTF responded to a report of a robbery at Fire Station Road, Couva, around 9 pm. A male informant told police a male suspect entered their home, tried to rob them and then shot his wife. She was taken to the Couva Health Facility.

Guevarro, however, said preliminary findings revealed that the initial report given to police did not match what officers observed at the scene. He said a man was detained and a loaded firearm was seized.

The top cop said two people were also taken into custody and are assisting investigators after a targeted operation in the Enterprise led to the seizure of cocaine, marijuana and ammunition.

"Collectively, these events reflect a challenging operational landscape that demands both vigilance and precision. The TTPS continues to act decisively in the interest of public safety whilst pursuing accountability and justice through investigative rigor. Illegal firearms are the biggest threat to this country at this time and my officers continue to recover them on a daily basis."

He thanked officers for their work and the public for trusting the police and sharing information.