Residents: There might be a gang in Rampanalgas

Police officers and investigators, after checking for further evidence on July 22, prepare to leave the abandoned house in Rampanalgas at which Jankie Satie Karim was rescued from her kidnappers on July 21. - Photo by Ayanna Kinsale

THE discovery of kidnap victim Satie Karim in an abandoned house in Rampanalgas and her subsequent rescue by police during a shootout with her kidnappers has fuelled suspicion that there might be a gang of criminals operating in the community.

Karim was kidnapped on July 13 and was freed on the night of July 21 from an abandoned beach house in Rampanalgas.

Police killed one of her kidnappers who tried to use her as a shield and detained a female suspect at the scene.

Another suspect was shot by police when they tried to apprehend him in Piarco later on July 21.

When Newsday arrived at the quiet seaside community on July 22, police and crime-scene investigators were still at the house, an uncommon scene in the idyllic community.

A resident at a nearby beach house told Newsday they believed the community was facing an "organised set-up."

Newsday has withheld residents’ and villagers’ names and genders to protect their identity.

Frightened after an encounter with a man who tried to break into the house the night before, the resident was initially relieved when police entered their house, as they thought officers were responding to that report.

The police, however, were actually preparing for the specialised elite unit to rescue Karim and were searching nearby houses.

Clueless to the action taking place nearby, the resident said they later heard gunshots and became scared.

"I thought maybe the police found the man (burglar) and something was happening.

"So I lay down in a small space between the bed and the wall and covered myself with some pillows.”

The resident only found out afterwards what had happened.

Connecting the dots, residents are now convinced there is a criminal gang operating in the area, as strange men were seen nearby in the days leading up to Karim being freed.

Another villager explained to Newsday several houses in the area were not always occupied, while some were altogether abandoned.

They suggested that might attract gang members to the area.

A person who was spending the weekend at a nearby beach house said, "On Friday or Saturday, six men came from the beach and were about to pass through this house.

"They didn't expect anybody (to be in the house) because they didn't see a car, and no one is usually here."

“I was in the house, and one of the men fly in here. I was sitting down, and he ran. He kind of backed up, and then ran back outside and left.”

Villagers said they were surprised to hear what had happened.

They said they knew the house where Karim was kept was abandoned.

A villager also saw the female suspect buy food at a shop in the area and walk back to the house, but never paid any attention to her as people always used the property as a thoroughfare to get to the beach.

Another villager told Newsday the area was not what it once was.

"This used to be such a quiet area. I hardly ever lock the door, and when I'm here, I leave the door open at times.

"But police warned me after this incident that the area is not what it was sixty years ago when we bought the place."

The villager said the entire incident had left the community in shock.

“I have been living here for over 60 years. It's just beyond my imagination. It’s like I'm looking at a movie. I can't believe it's actually happening.”

“This is new,” added another resident.

“What is happening currently in crime now has nothing to do with the villagers.

“It’s those who infiltrate the village and influence the villagers unknowing to them.”

Despite being terrified and hiding next to the bed for three hours, the resident praised the police and added they were clearly very well trained.

“Those guys came in the house, and you could hear a breeze blow. Six men with (big guns) in their hands. They (were) invisible. They have all this equipment and not a sound being made.”

The resident said apart from being well-trained, they were also polite and compassionate.

“After the bullets, two of them came back to talk to me, and they tell me breathe because I was hyperventilating.

“I know those were heavy, heavy, heavy artillery. That wasn't any kind of ‘poi, poi’ handgun.

“I have never thought I would feel comforted by men dressed in camouflage with helmets and big guns. I felt like I'm heaven. I just felt relieved.”

Police to probe possible gang presence

Meanwhile, ACP Richard Smith told Newsday although he could not confirm residents’ suspicions of a gang presence in the area, police would be investigating it.

“I would not discount what the residents are saying because they would know better than us.

Based on that, we will meet up with some of the residents, speak with them, and even speak with the officers of the Toco station district and inquire from them whether there's a gang operating there or if it's just, you know, something that the residents are saying because of what happened yesterday.”

Nonetheless, Smith urged the community to take the necessary precautions, including locking their doors whether they are home or not, and to follow their instincts.

“Make sure you're aware of your surroundings. Look out for strange vehicles and people. If you feel uncomfortable, use that sixth sense to direct you to do the right thing.”

He also urged people who rent their beach houses to take precautions as well.

“If you're doing repairs to your property, you should know who you're bringing to your home. You could call the police, explain the situation, and ask them to do a name check for you. We would check our database and let you know if the person had any run-ins with the law.”

Smith said it was important that homeowners in the area install cameras and hire a caretaker if they cannot visit their property regularly.

“Wherever there are beach houses, we know that there are people who may go and break into these homes when the owner is not there.

“If you stay away for months, then you will have people break into your home and steal all your items and it will take a while before you recognise that these things are gone.”