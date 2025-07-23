NCA Warriors cop Caribbean International Shootout U17 basketball title

Trinidad and Tobago’s New Chapter Academy (NCA) Warriors defeated US-based Prosper ETX to cop the 2025 Caribbean International Shootout Under-17 basketball title when action concluded in Puerto Rico on July 20.

From the opening tip, New Chapter fell behind by four points in the opening minute, but maintained their composure.

An academy statement said the TT team broke Prosper’s aggressive full-court press and attacked the basket possession after possession, capitalizing on every opportunity—especially off missed shots from Prosper’s dangerous three-point shooters.

Both teams made strategic defensive adjustments early on. Standout defender Zion Roberts held Prosper’s star player to just two points – a move which “set the tone defensively for the Trinidad-based team.”

At halftime, the Warriors trailed by just two points, 33-35.

The second half continued at a blistering pace, with both teams battling hard on the boards. NCA’s charge was led by a dynamic trio. Jervais “JJ” Edwards-Caracciolo exploded for 24 points, including five three-pointers, and proved unstoppable in transition.

Josiah “Sticks” John-Andrew added 17 points and seven rebounds, delivering two clutch three-pointers late in the game from the exact same spot.

Alexie Alexis came up big with 12 points and six rebounds, going a perfect six-for-six from the free-throw line when it mattered most.

Grenadian forward Ori Ikolo dominated the glass with a game-high 13 rebounds, adding five points in the process.

“Though Texas-based Prosper ETX kept the pressure on with accurate perimeter shooting, it was the Warriors’ discipline, teamwork, and defensive stops that proved decisive,” the statement added.

With eight minutes to go, back-to-back threes from John-Andrew swung momentum in NCA’s favor, and the Warriors held on for a hard-fought 66-60 victory.

“Key defensive stops, boxing out, and six straight free throws from Alexie sealed the deal for us,” said head coach Kern George. “We knew Prosper would come out with fire after losing to us in the group stage. We tasked Elijah Roberts with the job of shadowing their top player, and he delivered with heart and hustle.”

NCA also fielded both a U16 and U19 team for the tourney. The U16s ost in the quarter-final round and the U19 team lost in the semi-final versus Midland Gators.

With this major international win under their belt, the NCA U17 Warriors are now back home and focused on capturing the North Zone Championship title in August.