La Horquetta teen launches inspirational T-shirt brand

Rovaldo Phillip was inspired to create something meaningful after observing the quiet struggles of people around him, both at school and in his community. - Photos by Jeff K. Mayers

At just 16 years old, Rovaldo Phillip is already making a name for himself as a young entrepreneur with a purpose. A student at Malabar Secondary School, Phillip was inspired to create something meaningful after observing the quiet struggles of people around him, both at school and in his community.

He wanted to uplift others, not just with words but through something tangible. That desire led to the creation of his motivational clothing brand, Moneymind.tt, officially launched on May 16, 2023.

The idea behind the brand is simple but powerful: create T-shirts printed with uplifting quotes that speak directly to the wearer’s experience. More than just fashion, each shirt is designed to serve as a daily reminder of strength, hope, and perseverance.

What makes the concept unique is that many of the quotes come from customers themselves. Phillip invites people to reflect on their own lives and submit phrases that have helped them stay positive.

These words are then printed on the shirts, transforming each design into a wearable message of encouragement, not only for the person wearing it but for those who see it.

“I started Moneymind.tt because I realised how many people are going through things quietly,” he says. “I wanted to give them something that reminds them to keep going. Every shirt should tell someone that their story isn't over.”

Phillip lives in Phase One of La Horquetta, a community in the south eastern part of Trinidad, in South Arima. His neighbourhood includes seven phases, a swimming pool, and a recently opened $42 million public library on Slinger Francisco Boulevard, just a short walk from his home.

When he’s not responding to business enquiries through Instagram and other social media platforms, he’s working on school assignments as a form four business studies student.

He designs each T-shirt himself, using 100 per cent cotton sourced locally, and handles the full creative process from start to finish. He balances school and entrepreneurship with a self-made timetable, studying until the early evening before focusing on his business.

It’s a routine, he admits, that requires discipline, but Phillip credits his family and friends for keeping him grounded and motivated. He’s honest about the ups and downs, acknowledging sales don’t always go as planned and there have been moments when he felt like giving up.

Still, words of encouragement from those around him, especially a cousin who told him, “Be consistent, even when things don’t go your way,” helped him stay the course.

The journey so far has been an education in itself. He says running Moneymind.tt has taught him not only how to manage money and lead a project but also how to push through when things get tough.

The brand currently operates online and through social media, but his goal is to open a physical store within the next two years. He’s also working on expanding his product line with new items that stay true to the brand’s message of motivation and resilience.

Looking further ahead, he envisions running Moneymind.tt full-time, with retail locations not just throughout Trinidad and Tobago but eventually across the Caribbean. But beyond business success, his mission remains rooted in impact.

“My advice to other young people is: don’t give up. It won’t always be easy. People might doubt you, but if you believe in your vision, stay focused and keep going. Focus your brand on something real."

He advises young people to build meaningful connections in all aspects of their lives. Phillip believes he can inspire others through his product, and because of that, he has seen and felt not only support but also the belief in him and his mission.

At his core, he remains a young man trying to make a difference with something simple but powerful: positive words. Through Moneymind.tt, he hopes to reach those who need a reminder that they’re not alone and that better days are still ahead.

A father's perspective

Phillip, who attributes his business success to the unwavering support of his family, said his father, Don Phillip, gifted him $1,200 in seed money to help launch his venture.

Phillip Snr told Newsday he felt an overwhelming sense of pride when his son first approached him with the idea.

"He's always had an entrepreneurial spirit. I never hesitated when it came to helping him. I'm always ready to support in whatever way I can."

He is no helicopter parent: he allows his son to navigate the world of business on his own, but keeps a watchful eye.

Helicopter parenting refers to an overprotective and overly involved parenting style where parents insert themselves into all aspects of their children's lives, sometimes to the detriment of the child.

Asked how he balances school and running a business, the older Phillip explained: "School is school, he focuses on that. Business takes place after school."

At the time of the interview, he wore one of his son's designs; he also promotes the brand to friends and most people he meets, "marketing for free," he said.

His advice to other parents is simple, "You have to support your children in ways that make sense and push them in a positive direction. Whether it's giving advice, financial help, or just being there. Sometimes they have ideas that need refining, and it's our role to guide them, without taking over."

He believes there should be a greater push for entrepreneurship education in schools. While he acknowledges it's already in the curriculum, he thinks ventures like this, supported by parents who encourage their children in the right direction, can have a positive impact on communities.

The father of two reflected on what parenting has taught him:

"Honestly, it’s taught me patience, perspective, and pride. Watching them both grow and face obstacles head-on…that’s the real reward."