Kidnapped D'Abadie men found alive

- File photo

MISSING men Keeran Latchman, 21, and Ryan Singh, 18, have been found alive.

The two men, both from D’Abadie, had been missing since July 21.

Newsday was at Latchman’s home around 12.15 pm on July 23 when the news broke to the family, who became elated. Singh’s grandmother broke down in tears upon hearing the update.

Later, around 12.46 pm, Newsday was also present at Singh’s home to capture the emotional moment when his family received the news. Singh’s aunt, Veronica, told Newsday the family was relieved and gave thanks to God.

Both men were taken to the Valencia Police Post.