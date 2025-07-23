Include all in digital development

THE EDITOR: For many in urban Trinidad, a slow internet connection might be annoying. But in rural areas like Toco, Moruga, and Siparia, unreliable or non-existent service is a daily reality, one that blocks access to education, business, healthcare, and basic communication.

Despite promises from the government and repeated announcements of digital transformation, large parts of rural Trinidad are still in a digital blackout. The pandemic exposed this gap: while urban students logged on to online classes, many rural children were left behind, relying on neighbours’ Wi-Fi or missing school entirely.

The issue isn’t just affordability, it's availability. Telecom providers concentrate on cities where profits are higher. That leaves rural households stuck with spotty mobile data, old DSL connections, or expensive satellite internet. For farmers, small businesses, and everyday citizens, that means missed opportunities and exclusion from a growing digital economy.

Yes, national internet statistics sound encouraging. But they hide the truth. According to the Telecommunications Authority, broadband coverage is growing. Yet residents in rural communities still report outages, slow speeds, and no affordable plans that meet their needs. National averages shouldn’t be used to mask local failures.

To fix this, we need honest reporting on infrastructure progress, transparent spending, and public accountability. The National Broadband Strategy must serve all citizens, not just those in Port of Spain or San Fernando.

In 2025, internet access isn’t a luxury. It’s a basic need. It’s time rural communities stop being treated like second-class digital citizens.

KHAELON DICKSON

via e-mail