Division between haves and have-nots growing

-

THE EDITOR: You may be familiar with the statement, “The rich get richer and the poor get poorer.” There is truth in that right here in TT. This gap keeps getting wider, and even with all the old talk and promises, nothing is changing.

We have seen thousands of people put on the breadline, the majority of them at the bottom of the financial ladder. Can you imagine $1,400 a fortnight to live on? And some of these people are the sole breadwinners of the family. When you take into consideration the cost of living in TT, you can well imagine what these people are going through. Many do not know where the next meal is coming from.

The gap between the haves and the have-nots certainly continues to widen, with many children in the mix. Let me humbly say that when the UNC wins, not everyone wins. Just ask the thousands who overnight found themselves jobless. These people have no guarantee to be re-employed in the future.

I hope the people who are making these decisions affecting the lives of thousands of citizens also understand that this will have a social and mental impact. Poverty is a catalyst for crime in any country.

I call on the decision-makers to consider the people they are called to serve. Are you listening to their cries or even understanding their suffering? I urge you to put yourselves in the shoes of the less fortunate in our society, for only then will you our leaders be able to grasp what so many in society are going through.

I maintain, however, that together we can make TT a better place for all. Let's do it.

ARNOLD GOPEESINGH

via e-mail