Christmas gives no gifts to Allegiance in Norman's Cricket League

A Nemesis bowler in action against Structures in the Norrman's Windball Cricket League at the Buggy Haynes Recreation Ground, Tacarigua. - Photo courtesy Perry Galindo

FORMER national youth cricketer Brian Christmas slammed an unbeaten fifty to steer More Fire to a comprehensive 43-run win over Allegiance when the Norman’s Windball 12-over Cricket League continued at the Buggy Haynes Recreation Ground, Tacarigua, last weekend.

Christmas struck 55 not out to guide More Fire to 101/4 in 12 overs batting first. Devindra Heeralal took 2/22 in an effort to limit the More Fire batsmen.

In response, Allegiance could only muster 58/7 in 12 overs. Premnath Dookran bagged 2/12 and Deon Wells snatched 2/13 for More Fire.

Poisons Sports also recorded an impressive victory, getting past Spartans by nine wickets.

Summarised scores:

MORE FIRE 101/4 (12 overs) (Brian Christmas 55 not out; Devindra Heeralal 2/22) vs ALLEGIANCE 58/7 (12 overs) (Jason Beckles 14; Premnath Dookran 2/12, Deon Wells 2/13). More Fire won by 43 runs.

STRUCTURES 57 (10.3 overs) (Josiah Bhim 24; Ram Lalchan 4/11, Clint Dookree 3/4, Clinton Daniel 2/15) vs NEMESIS SC 58/7 (12 overs) (R Lalchan 15; Shane Maharaj 2/5, Vikash Sammy 2/6, Josiah Bhim 2/11). Nemesis won by three wickets.

SUPERSONIC 78/6 (12 overs) (James Sooknarine 16; Prakash Dookram 2/6, Amit Ramesar 2/17) vs BAMBOO UTD 44/6 (12 overs) (Rocky Timmysingh 12; Vikash Merns 2/8). Supersonic won by 34 runs.

SPARTANS 43/7 (11.5 overs) (Nick Ramlal 21 not out) vs POISON SPORTS 44/1 (4.4 overs) (Andy Gosyne 21). Poison Sports won by nine wickets.

ALLIANCE 42/5 (12 overs) (Perry Jaggan 19; Andy Ruiz 2/3) vs DRIFTERS 43/0 (3.3 overs) (Riaz Mohammed 23 not out, Declon Cadiz 15 not out). Drifters won by ten wickets.

CLUB TEQUILA 96/6 (12 overs) vs CLUB HOUSE 74/7 (12 overs). Club Tequila won by 22 runs.

LEGENDS 70/6 (12 overs) vs Allegiance 69/7 (12 overs). Legends won by one run.

HIT AND RUN 62/4 (12 overs) vs INVADERS UTD 54/7 (12 overs). Hit and Run won by eight runs.