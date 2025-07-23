Chelsea star Levi Colwill reconnects with Trini roots in Fyzabad

England and Chelsea FC player Levi Colwill speaks with young footballers during a one-day training camp, held at the Delhi Road Recreation Ground, Fyzabad, on July 23. - Photos by Lincoln Holder

CHELSEA FC defender and Club World Cup winner Levi Colwill touched down in his grandmother’s hometown of Fyzabad for a special one-day football training camp on July 23, which left a lasting impression on the community and the England international himself.

Hosted at Delhi Road Recreation Ground (Gallows) with support from community clubs Fyzabad United and Giving Back FC, the session saw nearly 100 children turn out to meet and train with the Premier League star, whose grandmother, Margaret Collymore, hails from the same area.

Though born and raised in England, Colwill spoke passionately about the connection he feels to Trinidad and Tobago.