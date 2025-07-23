Body of elderly man found in Penal dam

ALTHOUGH no foul play is suspected in the death of an elderly man whose body was found in a dam in Penal on the afternoon of July 22, investigators said an autopsy would confirm the cause of death.

As of midday on July 23, the man's identity had not yet been confirmed. However, he is believed to be a man nicknamed "Bin Laden."

A 21-year-old man who had gone to pick mangoes along a bushy track near the Mora Dam discovered the decomposing body, which was face down in the water off Victor Street, Syne Village, shortly after midday on July 22.

The deceased appeared to be in his 70s and was wearing a green shirt and long black pants.

Police were notified, and officers from the South Western Division responded.

According to reports, the body was found about 200 feet off the roadway and about 30 feet down a precipice near a trail.

DMO Dr Sookdeo viewed the body and ordered its removal, pending a post-mortem. Investigations are ongoing.