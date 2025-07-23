Artist Richard Fung to be honoured at Trinidad and Tobago Film Festival

TTFF director Mariel Brown -

TT Film Festival (TTFF) director Mariel Brown said based on the numbers reflected in this year's submission for the festival, Caribbean film is growing and developing.

A release from the TTFF said a total of 88 films from 20 countries were accepted into the 2025 festival, out of a “record-breaking” 402 submissions. It added that the festival’s programming team had the difficult task of curating a final selection that captured the “evolving identity, vision and artistry of Caribbean cinema.”

The festival will be held in September in Woodbrook, Port of Spain and will be a mix of screenings, retrospectives, new media and experimental art installations, and industry events.

This year’s event will honour the work of TT-born, Toronto-based visual artist Richard Fung through its retrospective programme. His 40-year career has examined disaporas and home, belonging, sexual identity and memory, the release said.

TTFF’s Retrospective programme is part of the festival’s mission to celebrate Caribbean filmmakers while they are still alive and to honour their contributions to the region’s cultural narrative.

The release said 24 per cent of the accepted films were from TT while the other strong submissions came from Jamaica, the Dominican Republic, Haiti and other Caribbean nations, underscoring a dynamic and competitive regional film landscape.

“We were bowled over by the number of submissions we received this year. It speaks volumes about the current state of the Caribbean film industry, which is growing and developing all the time,” Brown said.

A key focus of this year’s selection process was the authenticity of submissions. Brown said the jury paid special attention to questions of authorship and audience, asking, “Who is telling this story, and to whom?

“One of the major interests for the programming team this year was the craft involved in centering the Caribbean experience from within and for ourselves.

“They looked beyond production value, and drilled down into how the filmmaker’s perspective shaped the storytelling,” she said.

TTFF programmer, Farrah Rahaman also said, “I was thrilled to see so many well researched and deeply inspiring portraits of revolutionary political and cultural leaders – Walter Rodney, Frantz Fanon, Hazel Scott, Cheddi Jagan to name a few…”

The release said TT-born, US-based multidisciplinary artist Rodell Warner was named as its festival artist.

Warner’s inclusion is seen as a powerful complement to the spirit of the festival as he is known for his experimental digital work and bold visual investigations of Caribbean identity, flora and history, it added.

“I have followed Rodell’s career for many years – from his early photography to his current explorations in new media.

“He has an extraordinary way of perceiving and responding to the Caribbean. His work is visually dynamic, deeply experimental, and rooted in our shared past and present concerns,” Brown said.

Organisers promise a compelling intersection of film and visual arts throughout the festival even though the details of Warner’s contributions are still under wraps, the release said.