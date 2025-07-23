4 held in SoE exercise

- File photo

SOUTHERN Division police arrested four people and recovered a loaded gun in state of emergency (SoE) operations held in the Pleasantville and Debe districts on July 22.

In the first exercise, officers from the San Fernando Police Station, including CID, were on patrol around 2:45 pm when they received a tip-off and went to a house in Pleasantville.

The officers searched the premises and found 15 rounds of ammunition inside a juice bottle. The police arrested three male suspects who were in the house at the time.

A few hours later, at around 6 pm, police went to Debe where they arrested a 41-year-old man from San Fernando for having a revolver with five rounds of ammunition.

Investigations are ongoing.

The SoE came into effect early on July 18.