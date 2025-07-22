YoCrunch yogurt recalled over concerns of plastic pieces in toppings

The Ministry of Health, via its Chemistry Food and Drugs Division, has issued a voluntary recall of YoCrunch Yogurt.

In a release on July 22, the ministry said, according to Massy Distribution, the local distributor of the product, there is a potential presence of plastic pieces in the dome that contains the toppings.

It added that the issue, however, is isolated to the toppings only and does not affect the separately packaged yogurt.

The YoCrunch Yogurt is approved for sale in TT and the Strawberry low-fat yogurt with Kelloggs Granola, Vanilla low-fat yogurt with Oreo Cookies and Vanilla low-fat yogurt with Snickers are the flavours that may be possibly affected.

"Out of an abundance of caution, the ministry advises people who may have purchased any of these flavours to discontinue use immediately and to return to the place of purchase, where possible," the release said.