WASA assures continued service during SoE

WASA Caroni Water Treatment Plant, Golden Grove Road, Piarco. - File Photo by Jeff K Mayers

THE Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) is assuring normal operations amid the state of emergency (SoE) declared on July 18 after police said intelligence of a co-ordinated attack on senior members of law enforcement and the judiciary.

WASA said all operations including water production, distribution and maintenance, remain fully operational and measures are in place to ensure the safety and reliability of TT’s water supply

“The authority is working closely with national security and emergency response agencies to safeguard critical infrastructure and personnel,” a media release from WASA on July 18 said.

WASA said the security services department is working with the police to implement heightened protective measures.

“A cross-functional emergency response team is actively monitoring the situation and will proactively implement the Business Continuity Plan as needed to maintain uninterrupted water and wastewater services.

Acting CEO Jeevan Joseph urged the public to remain calm and report any service-related issues to WASA’s customer call centre at 800-4420/4426.