Udecott: Remedial work needed on PM’s Tobago residence

AN assessment of the Prime Minister’s residence in Tobago by Works and Infrastructure Minister Jearlean John and Udecott chairman Shankar Bidaisee on July 20 found that “key remedial work” needs to be done at the residence and its premises.

A media release from Udecott on July 21 said the assessment, which included deputy chairman Peter M Kanhai and Udecott facilities manager Rydell Mahabir, included the compound, main building and adjoining structures which house staff and protective service members.

The release said follow-up visits to complete a full-scale assessment, establish a project plan and conduct extensive repairs will be conducted.

Bidaisee stated Udecott stands ready to deliver all works within time and budget to ensure value for money.

While unable to give details on the nature or timeline of the repairs needed, John told Newsday that more information would be provided soon.

In 2020, under the PNM administration, $17.5 million was spent on the demolition and rebuilding of the residence.

Then-energy minister Franklin Khan said a lack of maintenance from 2010 and 2015 left the residence meant it could not be repaired and had to be rebuilt. Khan said the project involved the demolition of the structure, design and build residence, addition of a visitors' car park, restoration and upgrade of the access road with improved drainage and the demolition of the security building outside of the residence.