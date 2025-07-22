Trinidad and Tobago FA: Buggy Haynes had a huge heart

Ulric "Buggy" Haynes. PHOTO COURTESY TTFA FACEBOOK PAGE -

The Trinidad and Tobago Football Association (TTFA) paid tribute to former TT footballer Ulric "Buggy" Haynes, saying his service to the country was just as significant as his contributions on the field. Haynes, 76, died last weekend.

"We are deeply saddened by the passing of Ulric “Buggy” Haynes, a true icon of TT football. A gifted forward, national captain and proud leader of Malvern Sports Club, Buggy was more than a footballer – he was a mentor, a teacher, and a gentleman of the game," a TTFA statement said on July 21.

He was one of the founders of the Buggy Haynes Coaching School. The TTFA said his dedication will not be forgotten.

"His brilliance on the pitch was matched only by his heart off it. From his lethal runs and clinical finishes to his commitment to youth development through the Buggy Haynes Coaching School, he embodied the spirit of excellence and service. His passion was contagious. His football intelligence – unmatched. His humility – genuine. We remember him not just for the goals he scored, but for the lives he touched.

"Our heartfelt condolences go out to his family, friends, former teammates and the many young men he mentored. The football fraternity and our nation have lost a giant. Rest in peace, captain. Your legacy lives on."