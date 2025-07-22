Trinidad and Tobago confirm final World Cup Qualifying schedule

Trinidad and Tobago's Dante Sealy, centre, celebrates after scoring against Saudi Arabia during a Concacaf Gold Cup match, June 22, in Las Vegas. - AP

Trinidad and Tobago’s final round, home-and-away schedule for Concacaf men’s FIFA World Cup Qualifying was confirmed by the region’s governing body on July 21.

Earlier in July, Concacaf confirmed TT’s first two Group B ties: versus Curacao at Hasely Crawford Stadium in Mucurapo on September 5 from 8 pm, and away to Jamaica at the National Stadium in Kingston on September 8, from 7 pm.

On July 21, Concacaf revealed TT’s four remaining round-robin matches, which continue through October and November. TT play away to Bermuda on October 10, away to Curacao on October 14, and at home to Jamaica on November 13 and Bermuda on November 18.

The other contesting groups comprise Panama, El Salvador, Guatemala and Suriname (Group A) alongside Costa Rica, Honduras, Haiti and Nicaragua (Group C).

After each nation completes their six-match schedule (three home, three away), the three group winners qualify directly to the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The two best second-place finishers will advance to the FIFA Intercontinental Playoff, where they will compete for two additional FIFA World Cup berths.

The FIFA Intercontinental Playoff is scheduled to take place in March 2026.

For the first time in history, the Concacaf region could be represented by as many as eight teams in a men’s FIFA World Cup.

Start times and venues for the remaining four matches will be announced at a later date, Concacaf said. Additionally, all matches on the final match-day (November 18) will kick off simultaneously.

TT has only featured at the World Cup once, in 2006, under then-captain turned head coach Dwight Yorke.