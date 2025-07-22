Tips for safe vacation camps
THE EDITOR: With schools having closed for the July-August vacation on the July 11, now is a good time for some vacation camp safety points.
For parents:
Research camps
Prepare children
Provide information
Communicate with camp staff
Trust instincts
For camps:
Ensure safety of physical environment
Ensure children are supervised
Check on health and hygiene
Prepare for emergencies
Train staff
Check staff backgrounds
Communicate with children
TT, when parents and camps work together, a positive experience can be achieved for the children.
AV RAMPERSAD
Princes Town
Comments
"Tips for safe vacation camps"