Tips for safe vacation camps

THE EDITOR: With schools having closed for the July-August vacation on the July 11, now is a good time for some vacation camp safety points.

For parents:

Research camps

Prepare children

Provide information

Communicate with camp staff

Trust instincts

For camps:

Ensure safety of physical environment

Ensure children are supervised

Check on health and hygiene

Prepare for emergencies

Train staff

Check staff backgrounds

Communicate with children

TT, when parents and camps work together, a positive experience can be achieved for the children.

AV RAMPERSAD

Princes Town