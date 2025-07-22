THA to introduce technological tools to assist law enforcement during SoE

Chief Secretary Farley Augustine. - File photo

IN an attempt to provide heightened safety and security for visitors and locals following the declaration of a state of emergency (SoE), Chief Secretary Farley Augustine said the Tobago House of Assembly (THA) is expected to roll out two technological tools this week whereby the public can access services more readily.

The first, Augustine said, is what he called a Safe Tobago App, which has been developed in partnership with the Division of Tourism, Culture, Antiquities and Transportation.

He said the app, which will be available on both android and iOS (iPhone Operating System), is currently in its testing phase and is expected to go live this week.

Augustine said a Tobago-specific police hotline – 639-HELP – dedicated to policing on the island, is also expected to come on stream.

He spoke at a news conference on July 20 after meeting with members of the Tobago Security Council to discuss how the assembly can assist law-enforcement officers in their efforts during the SoE.

The SoE went into effect on July 17 after police uncovered evidence of a new emerging threat targeting politicians and other key officials.

A statement issued by the police on July 18 said the intelligence pointed to people in prison plotting to destabilise the country. In light of this, several high-profile inmates have since been transferred.

At the Tobago Security Council briefing, Snr Supt Earl Elie said residents can expect an increased police presence across the island as security forces enhance their visibility.

He also said Tobago will not become a haven for criminals.

Saying that Tobago remains a safe destination, Augustine said he will continue to hold discussions with Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander, Attorney General John Jeremie, SC, and Defence Minister Wayne Sturge about the island’s security.

Tobago Hotel and Tourism Association president Reginald Mac Lean echoed the same sentiment, assuring visitors that the island “remains open, safe and ready to be enjoyed.”

He said Tobagonians and tourists can continue to move about freely and experience all that the island has to offer.

Also attending the meeting were ACP Oswain Subero, head of the Tobago Division; Captain Mc Kenna, TT Defence Force; Chief Roberts, TT Coast Guard; Ken Jones, Tobago Chamber of Commerce; and Karl Murray, acting Chief Administrator.