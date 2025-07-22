South designer immortalises model with new collection

Daronte Gaudlope reveals his 2025 collection, Feelings, on July 13. - Photos by Innis Francis

Known for his haute couture designs, Daronte Gaudlope continues to produce clothing for women of all shapes, tastes and sizes.

The designer launched his 2025 collection, Feelings, at his Cocoyea, San Fernando home on July 13.

Feelings, as he explained, grew from an emotional separation he experienced when he lost a fellow model with whom he grew up to cancer. Jonna De Gale was a former House of Jacqui model known for her elegance, grace and style, and who brought his designs to life on the runway.

He said the collection was inspired by him feeling her absence, and each design was a reflection of how she would carry the piece. This show, he said, was the first show he had done without her being a part of it.

Gaudlope was intrigued by fashion from a very young age, and was only eight years old when he designed garments from old newspapers and his aunt’s bedsheets.

In the years that followed, he solidified his presence on London Fashion Week, working with natural fibres, linen, silk, lace, chiffon, and bridal satin.

“I believe in the more intimate sides of the fashion industry. My clients enjoy a serene environment to witness my creativity in full swing on the runway. It's quite personal and allows for a one-on-one experience.”

Gaudlope was the recipient of the Caribbean Global Award on September 29, 2023, in London. He was nominated and selected from a list of world-class designers. He returned to London and received the Aso-Ebi award and hosted a fashion show for the Nigerian Princess Moradeun Adedoyin-Solarin that same year.

Sharing his intuitions for the industry, Gaudlope said: “The local fashion industry needs more attention if we are to experience sustainability. A multi-pronged approach is required to take our undoubtedly talented personalities to greater heights. On an international front, it is a bit more promising as life is consistently breathed into the industry. Let it be noted that I am always willing to do my part to ensure that the local industry reaches its fullest potential.”

Gaudlope said before the end of the year, he will reveal his first men’s line.