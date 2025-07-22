SoE proactive step to protect country

Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro - Photo by Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: As a law-abiding citizen, I want to make my voice heard. I fully support the government’s declaration of the state of emergency (SoE) and commend the police service for its bold, necessary, and prompt actions to protect this country.

For too long we have watched our nation slide into chaos, families shattered by murders, communities held hostage by fear, and gangs operating like untouchable empires. Every week brings a new headline of bloodshed or a missing loved one. And yet, when our government finally takes firm and decisive action to confront the monster head-on, some critics cry foul.

We cannot have peace without order, and we cannot restore order without courage.

The recent revelations about co-ordinated plans by gang leaders to carry out kidnappings and targeted assassinations, including against police officers and members of the judiciary, should send chills down every citizen’s spine.

These were not idle threats. These were real plots, communicated from inside prison walls using smuggled cell phones. This is not fiction, it is the frightening reality of what criminal elements have been building for years right under our noses.

The declaration of the SoE is not an attack on our freedom; it is a defence of it. I, like many other citizens, continue to go about my daily life uninterrupted. There is no lockdown, no curfew. What the SoE has done is give law enforcement the power needed to act swiftly, remove key threats, and dismantle a system that has become too deeply embedded in our society.

To Police Commissioner Allister Guevarro, the officers of the police service, and the brave public servants working day and night, I say thank you. Thank you for standing up when others hesitated. Thank you for risking your lives so we can live safely in our homes, walk our streets freely, and raise our children in peace.

To Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar and her government, I say this: hold firm. Do not let political noise or social media chatter distract you from the mission. Most citizens, those of us who wake up every day, go to work, pay taxes, raise our children, and follow the law, we stand with you.

And to those who believe their power lies in terrorising this nation, your time is up.

Let this SoE be more than just a headline. Let it be the turning point in our fight for national security, justice, and hope. We must all play our part: report crimes, support the police, and demand that justice be swift and fair. TT deserves better and with the right leadership we will get there.

Enough is enough. Let law and order prevail.

ANEIL J SEERATTAN

Trincity