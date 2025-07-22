Rastas to celebrate Selassie's earthstrong, call for unity

Priest Imsley of Zion and other members of the Ethiopian Black International Congress, the Bobo Shanti, commemorate the visit to Trinidad of Emperor Haile Selassie April 18, 1966, at Woodford Square, Port of Spain on April 16, 2024. - File photo by Faith Ayoung

AS the Rastafarian community in TT prepares to celebrate the earthstrong (birthday) of late Ethiopian Emperor Haile Selassie I, they say the message they wish to spread this year focuses on solidarity among black people.

Selassie is considered a pillar of the Rastafari movement and was born on July 23, 1892. He is considered by many as a descendant of King Solomon and the Queen of Sheba, assuming the title of King of Kings, Lord of Lords and Conquering Lion of the Tribe of Judah.

Celebrations will begin at 3 pm on July 23 at the Bobo Shanti headquarters at Wharf Trace, Maracas.

In a phone interview with Newsday on July 22, Bobo Shanti Priest Imsley of Zion said all Africans must focus on “oneness.

“The message we want to bring this year is black solidarity across the board. So it’s more than just celebrating Selassie, but celebrating us as Africans.”

He said Africa is “rising,” and the African Union dubbed 2025 as the year of justice for Africans and people of African descent through reparations.

“Let us look to Africa. It is opening its doors to us. We were taken away from our home and we never really got a chance to return.”

The celebrations, free to the public, will include fellowship, singing, chanting and drumming. Food will also be provided.

Imsley said Rastafarians in particular have also endured their share of discrimination over the years, reiterating the call for unity.

“When the black man redeem himself, the whole world get redeemed. It is vitally important for us as a group of people to see our oneness…A person might be a Rasta, Muslim Christian, but we have that one thing in common that we can build on. Let our African heritage be a bridge, don’t make our different schools of thought become a wall.”

He also sought to appeal to young people to move away from the “hustling” lifestyle and to learn different skills and to stay on the right path.

“Young people, learn to be impeccable even when you’re angry, don’t assume, ask a question, don’t take things too personally…We are on a journey, and whatever you find yourself in, do your best.”