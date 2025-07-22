Ramadhar perfect for the role of chancellor

Prakash Ramadhar -

THE EDITOR. “The duty of a Lord Chancellor of the Courts (also known as the Lord Chancellor in some jurisdictions) is primarily to ensure the efficient and effective functioning of the courts and to uphold the rule of law. This includes overseeing the administration and logistics of the courts, ensuring access to justice, and protecting the independence of the judiciary.”

The functioning of our judicial system is in dire need of an overhaul. This consideration of a Lord Chancellor that the Prime Minister in her wisdom floated is something that would be welcomed and is very much needed.

In reflecting on the role and duties of a Lord Chancellor it would require an exceptional talent whose professional and organisational skills, tempered and discerning nature, fair and objective vision would guide our judiciary with a steady and reassuring hand.

One honourable man immediately came to mind when I first heard the proposition. He is a highly reputed criminal and civil lawyer, who previously served as minister of legal affairs, who can act as a perfect liaison yet maintain adequate independence between the executive and the judiciary. In my opinion he is ideal for this role that is so desperately needed.

If this position does in fact become a reality, I do hope that Prakash Ramadhar will be given serious consideration. He is a man of strong character and impeccable judgement who fulfils by leaps and bounds all the necessary and desirable characteristics required for this crucial role in service of our nation.

GHASSAN YOUSEPH

via e-mail