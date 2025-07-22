Rain forces no result in Trinidad and Tobago vs Guyana U19s match

Trinidad and Tobago had a tame end to their West Indies Rising Stars Men’s Under-19 Championship preliminary round campaign as their July 21 clash versus Guyana ended in a no result at Elquemedo Willett Park in Nevis.

Guyana U19s made 221/8 from 46 overs, batting first, before rain forced a lengthy stoppage. The match was unable to resume, and TT were unable to respond, forcing an abrupt end to the contest.

However, this result was not a favourable one for the TT team, having previously recorded two wins and four losses in their previous matches. The result guarantees that TT will not feature in the July 24 final, and could possibly see them vie for the third-place or fifth-place playoff.

In other matches on July 21, USA U19 team one defeated Windwards by four wickets at Conaree Sports Club, Jamaica emerged victors by one wicket over Leewards at St Paul’s Complex, while Barbados ousted USA team two by 92 runs at St Mary’s Park.