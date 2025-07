Nicholas Paul sprints to Summer Slam gold

Trinidad and Tobago's Nicholas Paul. - AP FILE PHOTO

ACE cyclist Nicholas Paul powered to men’s sprint gold at Summer Slam 25 IV – a UCI class two event that sped off at the Velo Sports Centre in Carson, California, on July 19.

Paul defeated Colombian Cristian Ortega Fontalvo in the final to clinch gold. Colombian Kevin Quintero defeated Canadian speedster Nick Wammes in the third-place ride-off while TT’s Kewsi Browne settled for fifth overall.