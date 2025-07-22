Man killed in police shootout after car chase

A 57-year-old man said to be a known offender was shot dead by police on July 18 after trying to escape police in a car that was earlier reported stolen.

The dead man was identified as Kenneth Agard.

Police said at about 9.52 pm on July 18, the its command centre got a report of a stolen vehicle – a red hatch-back Nissan Tiida.

Police got information that the car was spotted near Crown Trace, Enterprise, and officers of the Central Division Task Force (CDTF) responded.

While searching the area officers spotted the vehicle with a man in the driver’s seat, at Bhagaloo Street, Enterprise. Officers tried to intercept the car but the it sped off and police gave chase.

The high-speed chase ended on the Endeavour Flyover when the driver, later identified as Agard, crashed into a red Honda Civic.

Police said Agard then got out of the vehicle and ran off along the Endeavour South-bound layby.

Officers got out of their vehicle as well and chased Agard on foot, but during the chase he allegedly turned and fired shots at police officers.

Police officers returned fire in keeping with the service's use-of-force policy hitting Agard several times.

He was then taken to the Chaguanas Health Facility where he died from his wounds.

Investigators recovered a revolver near his body.