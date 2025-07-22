Life celebration for Kay Alleyne on July 29

Kay Alleyne -

A celebration of the life of late singer Kay Alleyne-Meloney will take place on July 29, her brother Kurt Alleyne confirmed in a phone interview on July 21.

An event celebrating her life, legacy and impact will be held at the University of Southern Caribbean, Maracas, St Joseph, followed by her burial at Maracas Public Cemetery.

Alleyne said another tribute event would be held on July 27 at the Arouca Seventh-Day Adventist Church.

People are invited to attend from 4 pm and share their memories of Alleyne-Meloney. Radio announcer Wendell Bompart will host that event.

The singer, who famously shared the stage with US R&B legend Chaka Khan at the 2010 Tobago Jazz Experience, died on July 6 from cancer. She was also the 2007 Digicel Rising Star winner.

Her brother said some dignitaries were invited to Alleyne-Meloney’s funeral including Prime Minister Kamla Persad-Bissessar.