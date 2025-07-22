Leewards’ Kambalapalli shines at Rising Stars Women’s U19 awards

Leeward Islands' Sainavi Kambalapalli (L) was awarded the Most Valuable Player of the 2025 CWI Rising Stars U19 Women's tournament, during an awards ceremony, on July 19, at the Hilton Trinidad. - via DPProductions

SAINAVI Kambalapalli of Leeward Islands was adjudged the most valuable player of this year’s Cricket West Indies Women’s Under-19 Rising Stars Championship, which concluded in Trinidad on July 19.

Kambalapalli smashed 167 runs altogether with a batting average of 83.50, and also took 11 wickets at an average of 7.18. Despite Leeward Islands finishing as runners-up to 2025 champions Barbados U19s, Kambalapalli’s was a clear cut above the rest, and also copped the most runs award.

She also earned the best player of the round for her team in rounds three (vs Windwards) and four (vs Guyana).

Earlier that day, Barbados U19s lifted the crown after defeating eventual runners-up Leeward Islands by seven wickets in the 35-over title match.

Trinidad and Tobago’s U19 women placed third after pulling off a last-ball victory over Jamaica while Windwards finished fifth courtesy of a 10-wicket triumph versus Guyana.

CWI vice president Azim Bassarath described the board’s recently concluded fifth Rising Stars Women’s Under-19 Championship as a clear player development pathway and key talent identification platform for the future of Caribbean cricket.

Speaking at the tournament’s award ceremony at Hilton Trinidad on July 19, Bassarath congratulated 2025 winners Barbados on a job well done, and also applauded the other five contesting territories who battled to the end.

“Over the past 12 days, cricket fans have been treated to several exciting encounters which gave us a glimpse into the bright future that await you all,” Bassarath said. “The CWI tournament also provided ample proof of the importance and role of the Rising Stars Under-19 competition to the development and growth of the game.”

Just two months after West Indies women’s skipper Hayley Matthews said young female players in the region do not have a proper system to come through, Bassarath said recent performances have given hope and expectation that from the present crop on show, there are future players to follow in the footsteps of Matthews, Stafanie Taylor, Deandra Dottin, Quiana Joseph, Shakira Selman and Aaliyah Alleyne, among other standouts.

“I think we can safely say at the end of this year’s championships that the stage is set for the young women cricketers of the region to shine and prepare them for the roles as cricket professionals and role models,” Bassarath said.

He confirmed that cricketers were also given the opportunity to participate in comprehensive player development training at a specialised workshop, held on July 9 at Hilton.

The initiative was designed to enhance on-field performance and life skills development and ways to adapt to the demands of high-level sport. Other topics covered were sports psychology, nutrition, personal branding, social media awareness and the protection of children’s rights.

“Judging from all reports it was meaningful and greatly appreciated by the participants who benefitted greatly from the leadership and career guidance advice provided. The tournament was not only about cricket but represented the CWI’s player development pathway, and regional women’s cricket growth strategy, as a key talent identification platform for the future.”

He added that the tournament was watched widely in the West Indies and around the world via livestream.

2025 CWI Rising Stars Women’s U19 Championship Awards

Winner – Barbados

Runner-up – Leeward Islands

Third – Trinidad and Tobago

MVP – Sainavi Kambalapalli (Leewards) 167 runs, average 83.5 runs, 11 wickets, average 7.18

Most Runs – Sainavi Kambalapalli 167 runs, average 85.5 runs

Most Wickets – Naijanni Cumberbatch (Barbados) 17 wickets, average 3.82

Most Catches – Natalia Phillip four catches

Best Wicketkeeper – Kaela George (Windwards) and Kathraine Bean Rosario (Leewards) four dismissals each

Outstanding Players – Theanny Herbert-Mayers (Barbados), Laurence Williams (Guyana), Teandra Isaacs (Jamaica), Courtney Browne (Leewards), Amrita Ramtahal (TT), Daisy Woods (Windwards)

Special Awards – Marjorie Thomas, Stephanie Power, Ann Browne-John

Player of Match Awards

Round one – Davehjah Brown (Jamaica) 2/15

Round two – Tia Isaacs (Guyana) 4/15 and 16 not out

Round three – Naijanni Cumberbatch (Barbados) 6/7; Abigail Bryce (Jamaica) 57 not out; Sainavi Kambalapalli (Leewards) 6/8 and 27 runs

Round four – Amrita Ramtahal (TT) 5/16 and 19 not out; Asabi Callender (Barbados) 52 not out; Sainavi Kambalapalli (Leewards) 4/22 and 37 not out

Round five – Brianna Harricharan (TT_ 5/20; Naijanni Cumberbatch (Barbados) 5/8; Salena Ross (Windwards) 6/4

Round six (playoffs)

Fifth/Sixth – Amiah Gilbert (Windwards) 5/12 and 42 not out

Third/Fourth – Brianna Harricharan (4/15)

Final – Theanny Herbert-Mayers (Barbados) 3/15

Match Officials

Match Managers – Ravi Teeluck, Hayden Bruce, Anthony Creed

Third Umpires – Hansraj Dass, Simon Arjoon, Denzil James, Nadeem Wasim Ali

Standing Match Umpires – Ayana Holder (Barbados), Melissa Lawrie (Antigua and Barbuda), Maria Abbott (St Vincent), Lyndon Rajkumar (TT), Kellman Kowlessar (TT), Candace La Borde (TT), Vicki Daniel (TT)