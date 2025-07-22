Kyra Williams 3rd in women's sprint at Jr Pan Am Cycling Champs

Trinidad and Tobago's Kyra Williams, right, atop the Jr Pan Am Cycling Champs podium after placing third in the women's sprint in Lima, Peru, on July 20. - Photo courtesy TTCF

KYRA Williams captured her first-ever Junior Pan American Track Cycling Championships medal by pedaling to women’s sprint bronze in Lima, Peru, on July 20.

In the third-place ride-off, Williams defeated Venezuelan Michell Manzi in straight rides to seal her first regional podium place.

One round prior, the TT cyclist missed out on her chance to qualify for the gold medal race after going down in straight rides to Colombian Valeria Hernandez Vergara in the semis. Vergara went on to win gold after bettering compatriot and eventual silver medalist Mariana Perez Polo 2-1.

Vergara won the first ride, lost the second but rallied back to win the third and claim top honours.

Before Williams was forced to ride for bronze, she defeated Caribbean rival Arielle Greaves of Barbados in straight rides.

Later on, Williams contested heat three of seven in the time trial event, but up to press time, her final result was unavailable.

Meanwhile, Jelani Nedd let slip an early lead and was eliminated in the quarter-finals of the men’s sprint by Argentinian speedster Inaki Serrano.

Nedd outwitted Serrano in the first ride but was no match for the South American in the next two races.

In the opening round of men’s sprint qualifying (flying 200m) on July 20, Nedd advanced as the seventh fastest, clocking 10.557s.

TT’s Joshua Ramroop was tenth (10.737s) fastest while Judah Neverson was 18th (11.032s) of the 28 contenders.

On day one of the championships, TT’s trio of Nedd, Neverson and Ramroop won men’s team sprint gold.