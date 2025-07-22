Holder optimistic: Windies can turn it around

West Indies all-rounder Jason Holder. - File photo

WEST INDIES all-rounder Jason Holder said the maroon will take the positives from the opening T20 defeat to Australia and return sharper and more clinical when the two sides meet again in the second T20 at Sabina Park in Jamaica on July 22, from 8 pm.

The Windies succumbed to a three-wicket loss in the opening match of the five-match series despite a blistering start with the bat and flashes of brilliance with ball in hand.

Batting first, West Indies posted 189/8, led by Roston Chase (60), skipper Shai Hope (55) and Shimron Hetmyer (38). However, the Aussies responded strongly and delivered a match-winning 190/7 from 18.5 overs to take an early series lead.

“We probably just weren’t as sharp as we possibly could be,” Holder said during the post-match interview. “Maybe a couple of runs short, and then obviously a couple of big overs with the ball. But all in all, it wasn’t a bad outing—just a few errors to touch upon.”

West Indies raced to 103 off the first 10 overs but faltered in the latter stages, ending with a below-par total that proved tough to defend.

Holder credited Australia’s middle-order duo of Cameron Green (51) and Mitchell Owen (50) for changing the momentum, but noted that the Caribbean side could have made their job harder.

“If we’re looking back in hindsight, I think we could have probably been a bit tighter to them—make them work a little harder up front for their runs,” he reflected.

One bright spot for the hosts was the innings from Chase, who impressed in only his second outing at number three. Holder hailed Chase’s knock, saying it struck the perfect balance between aggression and smart placement.

“He mixed aggression with finesse. He worked the field beautifully, played risk-free cricket, and still got the results. Hopefully, he can carry on and get a few more for us.”

Asked how many runs short the team was, Holder estimated they needed 15 to 20 more to feel confident on what he called a “200-run pitch.”

On the bowling front, Holder said execution was the key concern, especially in limiting Australia’s high boundary count.

“This is a game of execution and small margins. If we can just cut down on those sixes—maybe turn some of them into fours, or fours into twos—that makes a difference in the end.”

West Indies will also consider slight tactical changes heading into the second match, especially in response to the dimensions of the ground and the strengths of the opposition.

“Probably a few plans we can look at and change. But bowlers have their strengths, and it’s about executing them well,” Holder added.

With only 48 hours between matches, Holder said the team’s focus would be on refining their approach and improving decision-making under pressure. He also addressed questions about Evin Lewis’ availability, saying he had no update on the opener’s potential return for the July 22 fixture.

Above all, Holder said the Windies are motivated to bounce back – not just for the series, but to honour veteran all-rounder Andre Russell in his final T20I at home. He wants to send-off Russell in style.

“It would be great to send him off on a winning note, which I’m confident we can definitely do. We’ve got confidence that we can turn it around. It’s just one game in a series, four left. We’ll give everything for him.”

Holder also praised the local crowd for their support, saying it gave the players a lift and added to the occasion.

“I think all of us were excited driving into the ground. We didn’t expect to see so many people here early. The support here is always tremendous, and we’re hoping the fans come out in full voice again tomorrow for Dre.”