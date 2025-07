Freeport man killed in home invasion

- File photo

SHEVON LAZARUS, 23, of Calcutta Settlement #2, Freeport, was killed by a gunman while at a Couva house on July 21.

Police said Lazarus was at the Roystonia home of a 27-year-old man with four others when a masked gunman entered and shot him. The other occupants ran for cover while the 27-year-old jumped out of the window.

Homicide detectives are continuing investigations.