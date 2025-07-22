Fire at Children's Authority centre prompts relocation

- File photo/Jeff K. Mayers

A fire that broke out at one of the reception centres of the Children Authority of TT led to caregivers and wards being evacuated and relocated.

A statement from the Children’s Authority said when the fire broke out, caregivers and security officers on duty responded quickly, in accordance with the authority’s critical incident policy and ensured the safe and immediate evacuation of the children.

Fire officers responded to the incident and successfully contained the fire. No children or staff were injured, the authority said.

“Families of the children have been notified of the situation and assured that their children are safe.

“Counselling support is being provided to the children to help them process the incident.”