Curfew needed to reduce crime

-

THE EDITOR: Honestly, with the news of the declaration of the state of emergency (SoE), I felt five per cent less fearful going about my daily routine at home or outdoors. The reason is that it was tried earlier this year and the results are there to see.

In my opinion an islandwide curfew of, say, between 10 pm and 5 am should have been imposed until schools reopen – or even after. This would have derailed the criminals who strike between these times. Streets would be clear. Of course permission would be made available to bona fide travellers for emergencies.

Businesses that operate at night should be able to understand that sacrifice is needed and in the long run it would decrease their risks.

For services like health and security, etc, maybe longer 12-hour shifts for three and a half days with three days off as obtained in other countries might be a suggestion to look at.

"Stand-your-ground" and other laws, training, approval and acquiring of FULs take time. Everyone can't walk with a gun or pepper spray.

Dealing with crime and the fear of crime affects citizens mentally. We can't go on like this.

People have to understand the severity of the situation and that if extreme measures are not taken, then slowly we will reach in the stage of anarchy (like Haiti) with everybody losing except the criminals.

L DASS

via e-mail