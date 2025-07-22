Chelsea star Levi Colwill to host training session with Fyzabad United

Chelsea's Levi Colwill holds the trophy after the Club World Cup final against PSG in East Rutherford, N.J., on July 13. - AP PHOTO

PLAYERS and staff at Fyzabad United FC are buzzing with excitement as Chelsea FC defender Levi Colwill is set to visit their home ground to host a training session on July 23.

Colwill, whose grandmother is from TT, is enjoying some downtime after recently helping his team secure the 2025 Fifa Club World Cup title. The Premier League club stunned 2024/2025 Uefa Champions League winners Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) 3-0 on July 13 to lift the trophy.

On July 21, he posted an Instagram story with his location tagged as TT, along with the song Pray by soca star Aaron “Voice” St Louis.

In a video later circulated on Facebook, he said, “Yes, guys, it’s Levi Colwill here. On Wednesday, I’ll be coming down to Fyzabad to do a session with Fyzabad United and the local community. Hope to see you all there.”

Fyzabad United’s manager Andre Barnard said the team is “elated.”

In a phone interview with Newsday on July 22, he said, “Everybody is on top of the world. It means a lot to those kids to know somebody of that stature is visiting them, and not just in TT but on their home turf and in their community.”

The session will be held at the Delhi Road Recreational Ground, commonly called “The Gallows” from 9am-11.30am.

In an interview while in Miami, US, during the Fifa Club World Cup campaign, Colwill had said he “wants to travel the Caribbean as much as possible.”

The video was posted to Chelsea FC’s social media pages on June 28.

He shared that his grandfather is from Jamaica as well, so he has also visited there.

“I went Barbados last summer, and then this summer I might go St Lucia or Antigua.”