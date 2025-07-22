Change gender-blaming narrative

Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander - Photo by Grevic Alvarado

THE EDITOR: I write to express my concern over the persistent narrative that places the onus on women to protect themselves from male-inflicted violence, rather than addressing the deeper issue: the need for men to take responsibility for their actions and emotions.

Too often public discourse and safety campaigns focus on what women should do, such as avoid walking alone at night, dressing modestly, and, in the latest salvo, being careful what you post on social media.

This conveys the unfortunate impression that women’s behaviour is the primary factor in preventing harm. This approach not only perpetuates victim-blaming, but also diverts attention from the real problem, which is our society’s failure to teach our boys and men emotional regulation, respect, and accountability.

The tone-deaf approach of Homeland Security Minister Roger Alexander mirrors the conversation of some time ago that called on women to be more circumspect in their choice of partners. Both statements, I am certain, were well-intentioned, but stopped woefully short of calling out men for their heinous behaviour.

We must ask ourselves why the conversation rarely centres on why some men feel entitled to control, harass, or harm others. Why is it more acceptable to tell women to shrink their lives than to challenge men to grow emotionally?

True progress lies in shifting this paradigm. We need comprehensive education that fosters empathy, emotional intelligence, and healthy masculinity from an early age. We need to hold individuals accountable for their actions, not excuse them with phrases like “boys will be boys.”

Perhaps the time has come for us to reconsider as well what paternity leave for fathers of newborn babies should look like, moving it from the ridiculously absurd three to five days to something more that truly allows a father to bond with his child from day one, and clothing it with legislative strength, similar to maternity leave.

Empowering women is absolutely essential, but so too is expecting more from men. Safety should never come at the cost of freedom, and prevention should never be a burden carried by one gender alone.

STEVENSON ESTRADO

via e-mail