Brechin Castle Solar Ltd achieves first electrons

An aerial view of the Brechin Castle Solar Ltd. -

The Brechin Castle Solar Ltd, a joint venture partnership between bp (35 per cent), Shell (35 per cent) and NGC (30 per cent), has achieved first electrons from the nation’s first utility-scale solar farm.

In a release on July 22, bpTT said these electrons have successfully been delivered to the TT Electricity Commission (T&TEC) sub-station at Brechin Castle – providing cleaner energy into the country’s electricity network.

On July 17, first electrons were transmitted from the southern segment of the Brechin Castle Solar farm, which will be gradually ramped up to deliver up to 40 megawatts (ac) of power to T&TEC.

Work will continue toward achieving mechanical completion on the northern segment before fully commissioning the site in the fourth quarter of 2025, the release said.

Once fully commissioned, the solar farm will have the capacity to deliver up to 92 megawatts (ac) of power into the national electricity grid.

This makes it the largest utility-scale solar farm in the Caribbean.

The solar farm will provide approximately eight per cent of TT's power generation, allowing natural gas to be redirected to other downstream users.

"This achievement underscores the commitment of bp, Shell and NGC to diversifying TT’s energy mix, reducing carbon emissions while supporting the energy needs of the country," the release