Autopsy for dismembered woman set for July 22

Candice Honore -

An autopsy is scheduled to take place on July 22 at the Forensic Science Centre in St James on 22-year-old murder victim Candice Honore, whose dismembered body was found in a suitcase last week in Sangre Grande.

On July 21, police from the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Region Two, confirmed that the main suspect, a 28-year-old man, as well as an attorney, remained in custody without charges.

Newsday learned that the suspect, a labourer, and the attorney were being kept at separate locations.

The two were held over the weekend. Investigators believed that the suspect might have been hiding at the attorney’s office.

The attorney has been detained on suspicion of harbouring a fugitive.

Investigators were tight-lipped, saying only that the men were “assisting with the investigations.”

Honore’s dismembered body was discovered just after 6.30 am on July 17, stuffed in a suitcase in a shallow pond off Oropouche Road, Valencia.

The remains were wrapped in plastic bags.

Honore, of Sangre Chiquito, was reported missing on July 11. She had last been seen on July 7.

Honore was an aspiring nurse.

Investigations are ongoing.