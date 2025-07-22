Addressing food security

A farmer attends to his lettuce crop in Bon Air West in east Trinidad - File Photo

THE EDITOR: Addressing food security requires a strategic shift towards large-scale, technology-driven agriculture. As traditional farming faces challenges – such as unattractive wages for young workers and limited productivity – embracing innovations like GMOs and precision agriculture can significantly boost yields and protect crops from pests. These advancements make agriculture more efficient and appealing, helping to attract a new generation of farmers.

For Caricom, the key lies in consolidating agricultural efforts in regions with ample land, advanced technology, and strong logistics. By focusing resources and expertise in these areas, member countries can achieve economies of scale, reduce costs, and increase food production. A shared investment model, where costs are equitably distributed among participating nations, can accelerate growth and sustainability.

Facilitating the free movement of labour and capital within Caricom is crucial. By removing barriers and encouraging cross-country investments, the regional bloc can develop resilient, competitive agricultural sectors. This integrated approach has long been envisioned but remains challenging to implement.

Ultimately, food security in Trinidad hinges on active regional co-operation. Tying national efforts to the broader Caricom strategy ensures that progress in one country, like TT, bolsters the collective goal of self-sufficiency and sustainable development across the Caribbean. Only unified, innovative, and collaborative actions will secure a food-secure future for the region.

GORDON LAUGHLIN

via e-mail