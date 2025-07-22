A failed structure

Cricket West Indies president Dr Kishore Shallow. - Newsday File Photo/Jeff K. Mayers

IT is very disappointing for the president of Cricket West Indies, Dr Kishore Shallow, who referred to criticism of West Indies head coach in all formats,

only because he was St Lucian.

After all, he ought to be aware that as the lead administrator of the group that guides the fortunes of WI cricket, he should not get involved in that type of personal criticism when there is no evidence to prove it is so.

It exposes a deep inferiority complex which can affect anyone. No doubt there are times when it could be true, but certainly not every time.

Therefore, especially one with the stature of president, it is most unbecoming to give it importance.

Of course, Sammy is the head coach and he has just lost a series three-nil and his team could only stitch together 27 runs for all ten wickets in the final innings of the last Test match.

Leave that speculation for writers, cricket fans and those who are searching for excuses. As president, one has to be above that. It was shameful really.

That example proves that president Shallow is not cut out for that role. And this has nothing to do with the president being a Vincentian.

In Brisbane, Australia, from January 25 to 28, 2024, WI engaged the Aussies in the second Test match of a two-match series.

The WI won the game by eight runs. That was the match when WI newcomer, fast bowler Shamar Joseph, collected seven wickets for 68 runs. It was their first Test win in Australia since 1997, drawing the series 1-1.

The four main bowlers for Australia in that Test were captain Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Josh Hazlewood and Nathan Lyon.

At Sabina, except for Lyon, who was given a rest and replaced by Scott Boland, the right arm medium-pacer, it was the same bowling side used in the recent third Test match.

These are the bowlers that Sammy stated are the best bowling team in the world and three of their top four bowlers were in the top ten in the world bowling averages. The head coach made WI cricketers in the third Test believe that the Aussie bowlers were unplayable.

Actually, one of his biggest mistakes was consistently referring to how great are the Aussie bowlers, emptying all the confidence that the batsmen may have had before the start of the series.

Yet, here it was, just a year and a half ago, the WI team were approaching their games with the right attitude. They believed in their ability and played every game to win, regardless of the opposition and looking upon the adversary as just another cricket team. The approach must always be the same, with the right attitude, which is to win the match by looking for every loophole and opportunity to do so.

The big difference was in the personnel. That great win was secured under Andre Coley, who was the WI coach at the time.

Why was he removed? He was building his team gradually, without fuss. He is a splendid coach. All he needs is a strong selection committee behind him and his confidence will grow.

I have to agree with Andy Roberts that the president, head coach and director of cricket, Miles Bascombe, must be replaced.

Sport is about winning and if not being victorious, at least, with the foresight of a bright future.

However, after this recent Test series which made WI a laughing stock in cricket countries worldwide, collapsing in a heap for 27 runs, there is no excuse that could save the day.

There is absolutely no other reason for participating in sport unless one is playing to win. If not, then what is the purpose?

And if one’s team is doing badly, then the individual cricketer’s attitude must be improved by a knowledgeable coach.

If a team is failing continually and has now hit rock bottom with the changes CWI have introduced, who is to be held responsible?

And how long would it be allowed to deflate before handing over the steering wheel to someone else?

When the WI cricket team, playing first-class cricket and Test matches since 1928, can be bowled out for 27 runs and no one will stand up and be counted as part of the failed structure for such a shameful performance, yet they’d rather defend others for their nondescript approach. If changes are not made soon from “captain to cook, WI will be going nowhere, fast.